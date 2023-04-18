Nadia Adongo and husband adopt five children ten days after their wedding

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 April 2023

The wedding of Nadia Adongo Musah, the Deputy Director for Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency, and her sweetheart, Kwesi Fynn, was not only a glamorous event but also an opportunity to give back to society.



Just after their wedding, the Mr Fynn visited the Nyamedua Orphanage Home, where the couple adopted five children.



According to a post shared on Instagram by blogger GhHyper, Mr Fynn was accompanied by a good friend to make some birthday donations to the Tema General Hospital and the Nyamedua Orphanage Home.



It was during this visit that the couple decided to adopt five children from the orphanage.



On April 8, 2023, Nadia Adongo got married to her sweetheart, Kwesi Fynn, in a lavish ceremony.



Nadia Adongo and her sweetheart registered their wedding in the book of ‘trendsetting weddings’ in Ghana, as their ceremony was indeed a sight to behold.



Held in one of the top-rated hotels in Ghana, Kempinski, every bit of the wedding was characterized by luxury and the finest of class.



The groom’s convoy lined up vehicles ranging from Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Lexus SUV, Cadillac Escalade, Land Cruiser V8, Porche, and many other exotic engines.



In green, purple, and gold-themed colour, social media witnessed a ‘fairy-tale-like’ décor, a train of groomsmen and bridesmaids, a host of celebrities, performances from musicians, and many more.





