Nadia Adongo Musah: Presidential staffer who returned Meek Mill's 'stolen' phone to him

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After his live performance on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Afronation, American rapper, Meek Mill announced that his mobile phone had been stolen by pickpockets while he was making his way to the event grounds.



In less than 24 hours after his announcement, the Ghana Police Service in a statement said it had successfully retrieved the rapper’s phone and arrested one suspect.



Emerging reports indicate that the effort to recover Meek Mill’s phone benefited from the intervention of some government officials.



The Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Nadia Musah Adongo, has been identified as having been very instrumental in the process.



The rapper, who visited the Presidency on Friday, has since shared several posts and lauded the presidential staffer, the Ghana Police Service, and the country’s security apparatus.



“So she had to bring my baby back to me, my phone; my baby. She made it happen for me, I appreciate you, I appreciate the commander of the whole Ghana [Police]… IGP of the Ghana police; everybody that had us down, we appreciate y'all. We are coming back, and we'll make sure that we do some great things over here, for sure,” the rapper said in a video where he had the deputy director of diaspora affairs tucked beside him with the recovered phone in her hand.



The Ghana Police Service in a statement via social media on Saturday, December 30, 2022, said a suspect was arrested at a hideout Accra following the retrieval of the phone.



“The Police have arrested one suspect and retrieved a mobile phone that was stolen from Meek Mill, an American hip-hop artist.



“The suspect Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa was arrested Friday, December 30, 2022, at his hideout in Accra. He is currently in Police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law.



“The victim, Meek Mill, reported his phone stolen in Accra on December 29, 2022,” the police said.







GA/FNOQ