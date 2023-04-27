Nacee recounts what his mother did to protect him after his father passed

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Ghanaian gospel musician and producer, Nana Osei, popularly known as Nacee, has shared a touching story about his upbringing and the significant role his mother played in shaping his life.



During an interview on Onua FM, Nacee revealed that he lost his father at the tender age of three.



This loss caused his mother so much pain that she turned to God for comfort and guidance.



However, she did not want to disturb their neighbours with her prayers, so she would send Nacee to the beach to pray.



“My mother did not want to disturb the neighbours with her prayers so the best place was to go to the beach and pray. My mother would be crying, and the tears would fall on my head, and I would ask her to stop crying,” Nacee said.



Despite her trauma, Nacee's mother protected him with all she had through godliness and discipline. She did not want to lose him as well, as he was the only child she had left. She was strict with him but also soft when she needed to be.



When Nacee was 15, he was framed for something he did not do. His mother asked him to return home, but he refused, which made her cry.



However, she continued to believe in him when no one else did, and her prayers gave him the strength to pursue his dreams.



“My mother did not over pamper me because I was the only child. Even after I was framed for something I did not do and she asked me at age 15 to return home, I said no, and she really cried, but I had my decision and I followed through with it. She believed in me when no one else did, and her prayers gave me the strength to pursue my dreams,” he narrated.



