Nacee opens up about facing criticism for recording songs for political parties and secular artistes

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel musician Nana Osei, widely known as Nacee, has candidly addressed the challenges he faced when he recorded songs for political parties and secular musicians, revealing that he was sidelined by some churches and pastors as a result.



In an interview with Abeiku Santana, Nacee shared that he even endured being labelled as an unbeliever by certain pastors.



Despite the criticism, Nacee clarified that his intention behind recording these songs was to inspire and encourage young people.



"When I do a song for a political party, some people refuse to work with me because they associate me with that party, and they no longer want to do business with me. However, the songs were born out of inspiration to encourage the youth.



“Some radio presenters take it upon themselves to push the agenda that Nacee has fallen, using the 'Boys Boys' song as evidence that I now sing secular music," Nacee explained.



The musician admitted that these circumstances took a toll on him as he was utilizing his God-given talent, causing him to question God for the challenges he faced.



Nacee also revealed that some musicians he had assisted in building their studios betrayed him by facilitating connections with individuals who wanted to harm his career.



Nevertheless, Nacee expressed that he doesn't hold any resentment toward these musicians, as he believes that ingratitude is a natural trait in human beings.



After much contemplation and prayer, he decided to compose a song titled 'Aseda' (Thanksgiving) to express his gratitude to God for guiding him through the adversities in his music career.



However, Nacee disclosed that 'Aseda' was recorded in 2015, a year after the criticism and negativity had begun, but it remained unreleased due to financial constraints.



When asked if he regretted releasing secular songs, Nacee responded, "Years ago, if you had asked me this question, I would have said yes, I regretted it. But today, not at all."



He conveyed his belief that life is filled with ups and downs, and humans are naturally inclined to face negativity and challenges. These experiences, according to Nacee, strengthen one's determination to succeed in their endeavours.



Since its release in April, 'Aseda' has gained immense popularity, currently ranking as the number one song in Africa with millions of views on various streaming platforms.



Nacee has also collaborated with artists such as Guru, Obour, Samini, and others on secular and political songs, further showcasing his versatility and musical contributions.



You can also watch the latest episodes of E-Forum below.











Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV here:







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:











ADA/OGB