Nacee named as the maker of Piesie Esther's hit single 'Waye Me Yie'

Gospel singer Piesie Esther received her major breakthrough song in 2022 with the release of her monster hit 'Waye Me Yie', a project that earned her seven nominations, including 'Artiste of the Year' at the Ghana Music Awards.



Songwriter and singer Nacee has disclosed that he masterminded the viral song, wrote the chorus, worked on the beat, produced and mastered the final work.



"I sang in Fante and Piesie in Twi; I had already created that side when she came in, reason why you hear Fante in the song. I thought that was enough signature for people to know it was Nacee behind it, but because they didn't hear my line, no one figured it out, which is good," Nacee made this known in an interview with Kofi Andomah, who was in total shock.



Despite his contribution to the popular gospel song, he told the host that he was instructed by God not to take the spotlight but instead allow his colleague, Esther, to own the entire project.



While working on the song in his personal studio, Piesie Esther did everything to get Nacee's verse, but he declined based on the instructions received from God.



According to Nacee, it brings him great joy to see God's manifestation in the viral song, which has touched the lives of many believers across the world.



"The message from God in that song has reached many. The song has motivated many and caused happiness; I want that instead of taking the shine and fame for my work. When we were working on the song, Piesie pushed me to have a verse on it but I declined.



"God directed me to go behind the scenes and support her, his word was not for me to take the shine and she was so touched. She is out with an 'All Stars' for the song, but I still decided not to be a part of it," he explained.



Nacee, who recently released 'Aseda' has been making waves, mentioned that the song is a story for all.



He credited God for the success of his 2023 project.





