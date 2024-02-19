Nacee is my son - Broda Sammy brags

Entertainment of Monday, 19 February 2024

Gospel minister, Broda Sammy, has placed himself far above his colleague, Nana Osei, popularly known as ‘Nacee’.



Broda Sammy extolled himself while brooding over the 'ill-treatment' Nacee meted out to him after participating in his music challenge for his viral ‘Aseda’ song a few months ago.



It can be recalled that Broda Sammy earlier took to social media to narrate an instance when Nacee refused to post his version of the 'Aseda' challenge online and also blocked him online.



Broda Sammy, who insisted that his version is far better than Nacee’s original song said the ‘Aseda’ hitmaker did not post it out of the fear that it might take over the original song.





The popular gospel worshipper, who has since been lambasting Nacee at the slightest opportunity, did not spare him once again in a recent interview with Onua TV monitored by GhanaWeb.



Not only did he project himself above Nacee but he also described him as his son.



“Nacee was doing a challenge for his song and I participated. But he didn’t post mine because he realized that my cover had surpassed his original song. Nacee was supposed to have called his father (me) and made me understand and admit that my song overtook his and that’s why he didn’t post it, but instead, he just snubbed me,” he expressed.



Stating the extent of hurt he felt since he was sidelined, Broda Sammy said, “But for God’s intervention, I would’ve reported his YouTube channel.”



