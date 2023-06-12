Nacee composes campaign song for NPP's flagbearer hopeful Boakye Agyarko

Entertainment of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The campaign of NPP's presidential hopeful, Boakye Agyarko, has seen a major facelift in recent months as he prepares to file for his presidential primaries nominations.



It was reported in the news that the honorable former campaign manager was the first presidential aspirant to pick up forms to contest for the upcoming NPP presidential primaries.



A recent development in the campaign of the founding member of the NPP, Hon. Boakye Agyarko is a trending campaign song which has been composed by the multiple award winning gospel/high life sensational artist, Nacee.



The campaign song was launched during the The Platform, a radio political show by Peace FM of which Hon. Boakye Agyarko was the guest.



Comments and feedback relating to the campaign song translated how delegates and by extension the public has fallen in love with the song.



Listen to the song below:



