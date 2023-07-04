Naana Donkor Arthur wins Entertainer of the Year 2023

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: Alexander fifi Abaka

This 1st July night inside the Merking Hall (Kaufman Music Center in New York) where Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2023 was held, was a glitter of congratulatory fireworks and a neon-lit private after-party.



Naana Donkor Arthur, popularly known by her brand acronym as NDA won her Ghana Entertainment Awards USA plaque with her widely-viewed show dubbed "Live With NDA" which she has consistently run online for four years without fail.



NDA's "Live with NDA" is a chit-chat show that flows in an interview setting where she hosts a single guest or sometimes multiple guests and it is broadcasted across her social media channels from New York.



The "Live With NDA" program is segmented into entertainment, lifestyle, and other niches that merit public interest.



Over the years, when Ghana-based celebrities land down in the States, NDA makes it her priority to get in touch with them to grant them a worthwhile sitting on her show. She has notably strung up a long thread of celebrity interviews that includes sittings with Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene, Yaa Pono, Fameye, MzVee, Wendy Shay, Reverend Lord Kenya, Kofi Jamal, Yaw Tog, Asaaka Boys, KK Fosu, Akwaboah, Roeslyn Ngissah, Majid Michel, just to mention a few.



Much recent in her Naana Donkor Arthur catalogue is her hosting of Majid Michel, Roselyn Ngissah, Deyemi Okanlawon (Nigerian movie star) and Pascal Amanfo (Ghanaian Movie Director) on their US movie premiere tour of "God Is African".



NDA's hosting of the movie's crew gave the movie extra publicity, and she took it to her multi-national followers.



She recently hosted Kuami Eugene and others in her New York home.



Winning the "Best Entertainer of the Year" plaque over Fritz Oakley, Charlie Dior, Glitterati, DJ Akuaa and Archipalago has widened NDA's brand popularity, aside from giving her honor and the motivation to continue her good works. This increased energy of motivation and the zeal to earn more wins stirred obviously in her appreciation statement.