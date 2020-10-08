Entertainment of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: Dsane Foundation

Naa Gadangme 2020: Who wears the crown?

The contest is open to young ladies within the Ga state who are eloquent and bold

Ten beauty queens are set to battle it out for the maiden Naa-GaDangme 2020 in promoting, Portraying and Projecting the GaDangme culture and also use the medium to unite GaDangmeas as Unity is Strength with its theme Yoo Kpakpa Nam? aana?



The Ga-Dangmes are a prominent ethnic group that lives primarily in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.



The Naa GaDangme 2020 beauty pageant was put together by Events Powerhouse Agidor Events and TV Africa with the aim of empowering young Ga Dangme ladies in the Ga State and its environs to Promote, Portray and Project the Rich GaDangme Culture. It is also seen as a way of educating the masses on Ga Dangme Tradition.



The much-anticipated event is scheduled for nine weeks starting from 3rd October, where the Winner will be crowned as the Naa GaDangme, Trip to USA, Educational Scholarships and with a cash prize of Gh10.000.00. 1st Runner Up gets Gh6000.00, Educational Scholarships and an Electronic Gadget.



2nd Runner up also gets Gh4000.00, Educational Scholarships and an Electronic Gadget.



The contest was not limited to only women in a particular area but open to young ladies within the Ga state who are eloquent and bold.



“We decided to meet the Ga State Traditional Council for their approval & support, they gladly approved because they also realized it was a worthy cause. This is a pageantry that has come to stay because aside it empowering women, it’s here to build the confidence of many young ladies and as well as make them more productive in promoting, portraying and projecting the GaDangme Culture and Tradition,” a statement issued by Naa Atswei Konney – CEO Agidor Events.



As the momentum gathers and the excitement for the Naa GaDangme reaches fever pitch, the question begging for answer remains: Who Wears The Crown? The contestants for Naa GaDangme 2020 are: Naa Nuerkie- Kpone, Naa Meeley - Prampram, Naa Adjorkor - Teshie, Naa Kwaley - Ga Mashie and Naa Ayeley - Nungua. The rest are Naa Amerley- Osu, Naa Adorkor- La, Naana Asi- Ada, Nana koryo kloyobi- krobo and Nana Bueki- Shai.



The program will be held at the premises of TV Africa. Ensuring fairness, a unique voting has been established for the general public to vote for their favourite queen.



For voting, you are required to dail *714*12# to all networks in Ghana, follow the prompt message and vote for your preferred queen. The more you vote, the chance for your queen to remain in the competition and subsequently becoming the winner of Naa GaDangme 2020.



Activities that were lined up ahead of the night included Cooking Competition, Ga State communities’ outreach, Clean up exercise, Health Campaigns, Peace Campaigns and Projecting differences between Ga Dangme Culture, Traditions and Festivals respectively.



For Sponsorship and More Information, you may contact:



Naa Atswei Konney



CEO Agidor Events



- +233 (0) 246044064



naagadangme@yahoo.com





