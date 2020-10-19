Naa Ashorkor tests positive for coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

Hello Family, After not feeling "like myself", on Thursday night , I did a Covid test and it came out positive. I am feeling okay, following my doctor's instructions, and currently self isolating at home. The virus is real. It is still out there. Don't forget all the safety protocols. Wear your mask at all times. Wash your hands with soap under running water. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser . Stay safe. Covid is still out there.