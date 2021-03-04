Entertainment of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Naa Ashorkor encourages others to get their coronavirus vaccine

Naa Ashorkor, Radio/TV personality

Radio/TV personality, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku is one of the few Ghanaian media personalities who have taken their COVID-19 jab.



She did so on Tuesday, March 2, 2020, after the President of the land, his vice, and other prominent people in the country took the first jabs on live TV to allay the fears of conspiracy theorists who believe that the vaccine is a ploy be whites whip out African.



In a tweet to encourage others who are supposed to be a part of the first 600,000, Naa Ashorkor listed some of the stated side-effects she has so far seen.



According to her tweet, she experienced headache, pain in the arm that received the shot and some fatigue — which are all expected side-effects.



The Asaase Radio presenter added that she is not however perturbed because she knew about all this before she took the vaccine.



She also gave her full endorsement and asked people to go out and get the vaccine.



“A day after my COVID-19 vaccine shot … I’m experiencing the expected side effects. Headache, pain in the arm that received the shot and some fatigue. Am I worried? Noooooooo. Am I freaking out? Noooooooo. Do I think you should take the vaccine? Definitely YES!,” he tweet reads.



