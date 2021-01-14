Music of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Naa Agyeman composes tribute song in memory of J.J Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings

Veteran Ghanaian high life artiste, Naa Agyeman, has paid tribute to former President, Jerry John Rawlings in a song titled "MAY3 OKUNAFO)”.



In the song, Naa Agyeman has asked that the ex-President should be celebrated for a life well-lived.



He also extended his condolences to former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, widow of late J.J. Rawlings, and the entire family.





Naa Agyeman recently bounced back to the music scene with a brand new track titled “Adey For Street”.



The track was released under the imprint of CR4 Entertainment.



Naa Agyeman is best known for hit songs like; “Auntie Araba“, “Alomo Kitua“, “Gogo Sugar Cane“, “Kwame Ahe” just to mention a few.