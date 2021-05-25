'Na Today' music video is the most expensive video ever released in Ghana - Okese1

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Amoatia Geng frontliner, Okese1 known in real life as Frank Nana Afrane has disclosed in an interview with Amansan Krakye that ‘Na Today’ video is the most expensive video ever released by a Ghanaian artiste.



Talking about the video for ‘Na Today’ which was done in Dubai, Okese1 said on the 'Kastle Entertainment' Show that no artiste has been able to release a video that comes close to his video.



“We did the video shoot for my song 'Na Today' in Dubai. The video is expensive for sure if we’re going to be honest and we are not going to lie or try to be pompous over what we’ve done,” he remarked.



“If you have observed, since we released 'Na Today' video, no artiste has been able to release a video that comes even close to Na Today video,” he added on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com



He ended “When you talk about the monies invested in the quality, I will say this is the most expensive or one of the most expensive music videos in Ghana”.



