Entertainment of Sunday, 7 May 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

'Na God dey run am' – Portable brags as he shows off brand new Brabus G-Wagon

Portable acquires new car Portable acquires new car

Singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has acquired a brand new Brabus G-Wagon.

This comes few weeks after buying a new Range Rover.

Taking to his Instagram page on Saturday, May 6, Portable showed off his luxury whip.

He expressed gratitude to God for his blessings upon his life following his new achievements as he pose in photos.

The Zeh Nation boss said that the new addition to his garage is a testament to God’s never-disappointing grace.

“My people, make una help me thank God. ZAZUU MOWADUPE. Na God Dey Run Am My God no dey disappoint. Akoi Grace Motor Awon OG,” he wrote.

