‘NSROMA – The Star Project’ shines bright at its executive listening and launch

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

NSROMAmusic, a renowned gospel music artiste, recently held an executive listening session and launch for her long-awaited sophomore album, NSROMA - The Star Project.



This album marks her return to the music scene with an album after a decade-long hiatus. With a total of 8 tracks, NSROMA showcases the artist's exceptional vocal prowess and musical dexterity. Notable collaborations include MOGmusic on the track "Reason" and Akesse Brempong on "Note from God."



The launch of NSROMA - The Star Project took place at the headquarters of Multichoice Ghana and attracted a diverse audience. Industry stalwarts, journalists, bloggers, pastors, and members of the general public were in attendance, reflecting the widespread anticipation for this album. The event served as an opportunity for NSROMAmusic to showcase her talent and introduce her new music to a wide range of listeners.



One of the standout features of NSROMA - The Star Project is the quality productions that underpin each track. From the opening notes to the final crescendo, every song is meticulously crafted, allowing NSROMAmusic's powerful vocals to shine through. The album seamlessly blends different musical styles and genres, creating a unique and captivating sound that appeals to both gospel music enthusiasts and casual listeners alike.



NSROMAmusic's vocal prowess is on full display throughout the album. Her ability to effortlessly hit high notes and deliver emotionally charged performances is truly remarkable. With each track, she showcases her range and versatility as an artist, drawing listeners in with her captivating voice. Whether she's singing uplifting anthems or heartfelt ballads, NSROMAmusic's talent shines through, leaving a lasting impact on all who listen.



Furthermore, NSROMA - The Star Project demonstrates NSROMAmusic's dexterity as a songwriter and performer. She effortlessly transitions between different musical styles, infusing each track with her unique artistic vision.



The album explores a wide range of themes, including faith, love, and personal growth. Through her poignant lyrics and soulful delivery, NSROMAmusic connects with her audience on a deep level, leaving them inspired and uplifted.



Tracklist



1. Always There

2. Extra Ordinary

3. Jubilee

4. My Gift

5. Note From God ft. Akesse Brempong

6. Oceans Roar

7. Only You

8. Reason ft. MOGmusic



