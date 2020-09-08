Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

NPP will go to opposition because people are sitting on information - Socrate Sarfo

NPP Creative Arts Communicator, Socrate Sarfo

Estranged Creative Arts Communicator for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Socrate Sarfo says if the NPP goes into opposition, they should blame it on the lack of information.



According to him, as a party communicator, he has struggled and continue to struggle for the right information.



He indicated that sometimes, he comes to sit on radio and television with an empty head and makes submissions and later gets criticized by the same people who did not make information available.



Socrate Sarfo acknowledged that the President of Ghana is doing all within his might to ensure that the vision he has for Ghana comes to fruition but “if the party goes into opposition, they should blame it on the lack of information”.



He noted that there are decisions that government has taken that he and other communicators are not privy to in order to make their inputs but is expected to come out and defend the party; something he finds worrying.



“When you ask for information they see you as a nuisance, they think you are worrying them,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM which was monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

