NPP sanctioned United Showbiz invasion - Bridget Otoo insists

Media personality and TV presenter Bridget Otoo has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of masterminding a failed attack on musician and political activist A Plus during the live TV broadcast of the United Showbiz.



It could be recalled that on Saturday, October 7, individuals alleged to be affiliated with the NPP invaded the premises of UTV during its live airing of United Showbiz and demanded an apology from its panelists, including A Plus for snubbing a letter purported to be from the NPP to balance the political discussions on their show.



In a series of tweets, Otoo expressed skepticism regarding the NPP's claims of non-involvement and criticized the party's communication team for their response. She insisted that Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the party, was not sincere in his apology to the showrunners.



Furthermore, Bridget Otoo alleged a pattern of the NPP sending thugs to intimidate journalists, saying, "I have seen the Comm Dir. Of NPP subtly call for an attack on Roland Walker and other journos when things don't go his way on their shows. Those are the things that invoke and embolden such thuggish behavior. It must stop!!"



Bridget Otoo firmly asserted her belief that the NPP had knowledge of or sanctioned the actions of the alleged thugs. She demanded an apology from the NPP to all citizens for its actions on that night.



Bridget Otoo also challenged UTV to "show us you were not involved in the attack on A Plus on live TV", and further called on managers of the media house to "Fire the person who led these thugs to the studio where #UnitedShowbiz was airing."



The allegations and ongoing controversy surrounding the incident at UTV continue to garner attention and calls for accountability from a number of notable individuals and bodies in the country, including the Ministry of Information, the Ghana Journalists Association, and the NDC. This has further ignited the #OccupyJulorbiHouse movement on Twitter which has been calling for accountability and an end to bad governance in the country.





So many questions. UTV needs to issue a statement to prove they didn’t know anything about this.

Does UTV not have security at their station?

Can anyone just walk into UTV studio without going through any clearance?

Also no one can convince me the NPP didn’t know or didn’t sanction what those thugs did.

