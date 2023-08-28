NPP’s Nana B, Taabea Bitters CEO, and all the big names at the All-Black Party

Entertainment of Monday, 28 August 2023

The New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s national organizer, Henry Nana Boakye, Taabea Bitters CEO cum East Legon Executive Club member, Christian Kwasi Agyeman, and Rev. Isaac Obofour were present at the much-talked-about ‘All Black Party’ that took place in Kumasi over the weekend.



In two separate videos from the event that went viral, these individuals were spotted in the company of bouncers who escorted them to the event grounds, as the MC acknowledged their presence.



The other video saw them sitting at their table, posing for the pictures, interacting, and grooving to the music.



They were seen in the company of the Ridge Condos’ owner, Mr. Sarpong, who doubles as the brain behind the viral ‘All Black Party’.



Dressed to fit the occasion, these individuals were seen in a pair of black trousers and a shirt.



They accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, pouches and sleek watches.



Netizens who were shocked to see such personalities, particularly, Nana B and Rev. Obofour at such a wild gathering, have shared interesting comments beneath the viral posts on social media.



