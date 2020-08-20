Entertainment of Thursday, 20 August 2020

NPP’s Creative Arts for Change sent GHC10 to Waakye - Ola Michael

Actor Prince Yawson also known as Waakye has been sick for a while now

Veteran Ghanaian actor and comedian, Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, has been bedridden for some time now.



Sadly, entertainment critic and radio host, Ola Michael has revealed the actor has been neglected.



Prior to the 2016 general elections, Waakye threw his support for the ruling New Patriotic Party. He joined other celebrities who vigorously campaigned for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the party.



But in his difficult times, Ola Michael, who was speaking on Neat FM’s ‘Entertainment GH’ monitored by Zionfelix.net alleged the NPP Creative Arts For Change sent just GHC10 to the ailing actor for his upkeep.



According to him, the actor has medical bills piled up at the hospital he his receiving treatment at.



He detailed that the money was sent by the leaders of the group. Ola stressed they have been sending him GHC10 and 20 cedis for food.



The Ghanaian filmmaker and entertainment pundit further revealed Waakye has responded well to treatment but he is still at the hospital because he has not been able to pay his bills.



