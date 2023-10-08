NPP renders apology after hooligans invaded UTV

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 October 2023

National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbah has rendered an apology to the viewers and management of UTV following the invasion of the media house by party-affiliated hooligans on Saturday night.



According to Ahiagbah, the act by the group reported to be supporters of the ruling party was not sanctioned by the leadership of the NPP.



“One of your producers called me to inform me about an incident and whether I knew something about it. I said no, and decided to come and see for myself. What I came to hear is that it was some people unhappy about some issues that came. What I also gathered is that they are NPP members or the party may have sent them to do that.



“From what I know there is no directive from the party for anyone to come and disrupt the show. So what happened was most unfortunate and as a party we don’t support that anyone will come from our camp to disrupt your program, the NPP has not endorsed any such activity,” he stated on the Saturday, September 7, 2023, edition of United Showbiz.



In a shocking turn of events, alleged thugs affiliated with the ruling NPP stormed the studios of UTV on Saturday, October 7, 2023, abruptly halting the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



The over a dozen thugs stormed the studio demanding the whereabouts of A Plus indicating that they were after him for shredding a letter written to the management of UTV asking for a reform of United Showbiz.



The incident led to the halting of the program for hours before live production resumed late into the night.



Meanwhile the Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of 16 individuals in relation to the attack.



Richard Ahiagbah called on the police to conduct thorough investigation into the issue to establish the facts.



