Entertainment of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: Zionfelix

NPP is wicked when it comes to gifting cash - Actor Michael Afranie alleges

play videoActor Michael Afranie

Kumawood actor, Michael Afranie, has revealed why he switched from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to join the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He revealed in a recent interview with ZionFelix that he supported the NPP from 1992 to 2016.



According to him, he was born into the party because his father was a member of the UP (party) which is now known as NPP.



Michael said he started serving the party at the age of twenty.



The popular actor disclosed that he was a Youth Organizer for the NPP at the Bantama constituency in the Ashanti Region.



When asked why he switched, Michael Afranie answered that people in the New Patriotic Party are not generous.



He added that big men in the party won’t even mind you when you need their help.



After joining the NDC, Michael Afranie confessed that he wasted his time with the NPP adding that if he had known, he could have joined the NDC on time.



He also talked about the love shown him by the NDC.



