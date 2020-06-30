Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP has hired someone on social media to tarnish my image – Rex Omar

Highlife musician, Rex Omar has alleged the New Patriotic Party has contracted people on social media to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.



The artiste says he's not impressed at how some persons of the ruling party are trying so hard to ruin the relationship he shares with NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo.



He told GhanaWeb, in an interview; “I have made these statements several times on air that the NPP wants to discredit my good works. How can I discredit my own comrade, John Dumelo in this awkward manner? I find this latest action by the impersonator as foolish”.



“It is clear that the NPP wants to tarnish my image”, he told GhanaWeb.



Background



A Twitter post that read “I'm going to register at Ayawaso West Wuogon just to campaign vigorously to see John Dumelo far away from the Parliament House” was attributed to the musician due to the resemblance of username.



The post generated a mix of reactions from Twitter users with a host of the tweeps throwing shades and insults at the musician.



@MBanks133 tweeted; "Am not surprised at all. Ur hatred for @johndumelo1 is glaring for everyone to see. It was even more amplified after the Umaru Sanda interview, u were there the one leading the Twitter crusade to paint him black. So use your own money to travel there, rent a room, feed urself."



@yssuppolya wrote, "It doesn't even make sense. Why should u go and register there just because of Dumelo? I thought u register at where u live. It's ok if u live there."



@sowah_julius added, "So what kind of jealousy is this. Think about what you can also do for your country and stop bringing people down. This is another form of witchcraft if you don't know aa.



Meanwhile, the musician has since reported the incident to Twitter and called on them to pull down the said account @RexOmarrr1 that keeps impersonating him.



Check out some more reactions below:





I'm going to register at Ayawaso West Wuogon just to campaign vigorously to see John Dumelo far away from the Parliament House. — RexOmarrr1 (@RexOmarrr1) June 29, 2020

Jealousy will kill miserable people like you. Watch @johndumelo1 win the seat — Nana Boateng Goodness ???????????? (@NBoateng12) June 30, 2020

Oh boss why!???????????? — Nicholas Nii Armah (@NicholasNiiArm1) June 30, 2020

Enemies No be God — Innocent Lion (@InnocentLion6) June 30, 2020

Intsi na aye den ?? — ?denky?m ???????????????? (@gh_eko) June 30, 2020

We dnt need his vote n der is nothing he can do to stop idey4u winning — Ben dogba (@portionhideout) June 29, 2020

Common sense is not a gift, it’s a punishment. Because you have to deal with people who don’t have it.

Imagine the torture? — Liverpool Tycoon (@landslotfrancis) June 30, 2020

