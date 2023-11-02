NPP Primaries: Watch as Agya Koo fiercely campaigns for Kennedy Agyapong ahead of elections

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian, Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo has been spotted in a market vigorously campaigning for the flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



The actor who has declared his support for Kennedy Agyapong was seen holding a megaphone and telling the people around the area to vouch for him.



He further entreated the individuals present to convince their relatives and friends who are NPP delegates to vote for the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) in the upcoming primaries.



In a video shared by Amazing TV and sighted by GhanaWeb, Agya Koo made the following pronouncement while campaigning.



“You have not seen anything yet so I’m telling you that in the elections vote for him[Kennedy Agyapong]. Maybe you are not a delegate but your relative or friend is one, tell them to vote for him.



"I am pleading with you, don’t let us work in vain and later you will cry. When the time comes let us vote for the number one aspirant on the ballot paper, Kennedy Agyapong, who is a man of his word.”



The NPP primaries is scheduled for November 4, 2023.



The four persons vying for the presidential slot are the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, former MP for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former agric minister, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie.







Watch the video below.







