NPP Primaries: I support Kennedy Agyapong because he is a 'no-nonsense' man - Fameye's manager

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwadwo Wood, the manager of Ghanaian musician, Fameye has thrown his weight behind the flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong ahead of the party’s primaries.



According to him, Kennedy Agyapong is a disciplined person who does not condone favoritism and nepotism as it is practiced by some governments in the country leading to the hardship Ghanaians are facing.



Fameye’s manager described Kennedy Agyapong as a ‘no-nonsense’ person who would ensure that government officials comply with regulations and deal with those who falter in the discharge of their duties.



“We have hope in Hon. Ken [Agyapong] because of his truthfulness and the fact that he is a no-nonsense man. That is what we want. He does not favor anybody but treats everybody equally, that’s exactly what we want,” he said in an interview with Ekuonaba TV which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



Kwadwo Wood asserted that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not fit to become the flagbearer of the NPP because he has been subjected to ridicule by the public due to his failed promises.



“If anyone votes for Bawumia then it is because that person is selfish and perhaps got something from him. Nobody with a clear conscience would vote for Dr. Bawumia. Why would you make someone that people hoot at him in public President? We as musicians won’t vote in the elections and we will even produce songs against him,” said Kwadwo Bismark.



The NPP primaries is scheduled for November 4, 2023.



The four persons vying for the presidential slot are the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, former MP for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former agric minister, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie.





Watch the interview below







SB/BB



