NPP, NDC used my hit song to campaign without paying me a dime – Musician laments

One of the biggest songs that was used by both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) to campaign ahead of the elections in the Cape Coast North and South constituencies was ‘Obi ne yamu’.



The song which translates as ‘one being shocked’ according to the composer Orkortor Perry however reveals it was not meant to endorse any political party but to remind people that whoever loses the election will be shell-shocked by the results.



“As for my song obi ne yamu I did it openly, I didn’t do it for one particular political party. I did it in such a way that whoever the song touches their heart should dance with it. Both political parties it will definitely take some people by shock as things didn’t go their way,” he said on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com



George Perry Atta-Mensah aka Orkortor Perry revealed that the great response his song ‘obi ne yamu’ has gotten has paved way for more gigs this Christmas.



He told the host Amansan Krakye that “When you observe you’d realize that I didn’t endorse any political party in the song aside from the fact that I’m a card-bearing member of the NDC so I did the song open. I’d say that immediately I dropped this song it became an instant hit so it has even helped me to be booked for more gigs this Christmas.”



“I have already been booked by four event organizers. I will be performing at Jukwa Frame, Assin Praso, Elmina and Whispers pub in Cape Coast so I would say this song has got great response because I’m getting shows,” he concluded.

