Entertainment of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: Goldstreet Business

NFA, GIPC announces 25 film projects for next stage of NFA ‘Pitch Series’

The Pitch Series, is an all film-related pitching event

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and the National Film Authority has announced 25 film projects who qualified for the next stage of the NFA’s Pitch Series.



The Pitch Series, is an all film-related pitching event intended to bring filmmakers and the Ghanaian film ecosystem to the attention of investors, broadcasters, distributors, sponsors, and platforms around the world for potential collaborations, sponsorships, investments, sales, and advertising opportunities.



Executive Secretary of the NFA, Ms. Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante, close to 100 submissions were received by the committee. Out of that, a total of twenty-five (25) projects have been selected for the next stage of the series.



The projects, she indicated, include, Baba Bongo, Tutu, Salifu Dagarti, Bukom, 1000km/love, A Woman’s Instincts, White Fish, The Republic Vrs, She- Private Eye, Adam The First, We2, Mysteries of the Golden Stool, Missing, Unbecoming, Choices, Bosompim, A Dream to Die for, My Cape Coast Love, Ekuaba, I have a Voice, Mmofra Channel, Casting Africa, Film Tourism – Destination Ghana, Heroes of The Past and iGrow Agriculture.



Speaking at the ceremony to announce the projects held at the MultiChoice Ghana Limited, Mr. Ivan Quashigah the Chairman of the Committee and CEO, Farmhouse Production, stressed that, the focus is on the projects and not the persons behind them hence the choice to announce the names of the projects and not the people behind them.



The selected projects according to Mr Quashigah, would go through a series of workshops to be polished and repackaged for a pitch defense in November, where six of the projects will be selected for the final pitching session.



Meanwhile, five other projects were selected to partake in the workshops in-person but would not be eligible for the project defense stage.



These projects are, Forts and Castles, Chocolate, The Chip, Nassara and Grain of Gold



Meanwhile, a partner of the initiative, the GIPC is optismistic that the projects would help to market Ghana globally.



GIPC CEO, Mr Yofi Grant in an address expressed delight towards the project and tout it as one of the best initiative in recent years.



He explained that the global movie industry is a multi-billion venture and as such, Ghana must position itself further to reap the benefits.



“Movies are the best tool to market a country’s skill, growth and progress as well as attraction of investment. Americans and Europeans have marketed their countries globally and it’s now time to replicate same here and even do it better” he said.

