Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

NDC’s 2020 manifesto promises to resource GAW, MUSIGA, NFA, GUVA others

Creative Arts. File photo

The National Democratic Party (NDC) on Monday, September 7, 2020, launched its 2020 manifesto ahead of the December 7 general elections.



The Social Democrat party promised to resource the key sectors holding the arts industry.



As captured in its manifesto, the NDC indicated that it will resource creative arts bodies like the Ghana Association of Writers, Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), National Film Authority (NFA), Ghana Union of Visual Arts(GUVA), among others.



“We’ll resource nationally recognised creative arts bodies like the Ghana Association of Writers, MUSIGHA, National Film Authority, Ghana Union of Visual Arts (GUVA), among others,” stated the NDC.



These recognised creative arts bodies have complained bitterly about how successive governments have failed woefully to equip them with the necessary resources to make their works more effectively.



Board Members of the National Film Authority [NFA] which was inaugurated recently have bemoaned lack of financial support to run the affairs of the authority.



The party further promised to make available scholarship packages for disadvantaged creative artistes to pursue courses or programmes for self-development in the national interest.

