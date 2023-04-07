NDC primaries: Will John Dumelo, Fred Nuamah be disqualified?

Entertainment of Friday, 7 April 2023

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region has explained why the vetting of candidates for the party’s Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary primaries was suspended indefinitely.



According to the party's general secretary for the Greater Accra Region, Theophilus Chaie Tetteh, two contestants for the Awayaso West Wagon primaries, John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah, had serious anomalies with the nomination forms they filed.



He said that the issue has been referred to the national executives of the party for an amicable solution.



“There were some challenges when they were filling out their nominations on the last day, and we are looking at the documentation because the filing was done online, and the online filing has certain features on the documents.



“If you look at the two candidates, there is some form of anomaly although they claim to have gone through the process. They had challenges with going into the system to use their bank card to do the filing.



“Our national leadership is investigating the matter so that they will in turn give us a true state of affairs because we are not handling the system, they are handling the system. So, they are better placed to advise us as to what direction to take,” he said while speaking to the media in Accra, on Wednesday.



The Greater Accra NDC general secretary added that as soon as the matter is resolved, a date will be set for the vetting of the candidates for the constituency's primaries.



He, however, did not indicate whether there were issues with the nomination filed by the third candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary primaries, Moses Barfi Acheampong.



The parliamentary primaries for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency has attracted interest after the decision of Fred Nuamah, an actor and film director, to challenge his close friend, whom he describes as his brother, former NDC parliamentary candidate for the constituency, John Dumelo.



Fred Nuamah insists that he had the blessing of John Dumelo to contest in the Ayawaso West Wuogon primaries because he (John Dumelo) told him that he would be gunning to become the party’s candidate for the expected Guan constituency in the Oti Region.



But John Dumelo has accused Fred Nuamah of betraying him, saying that he never gave his blessing to contest the primaries.



Meanwhile, at least 37 candidates have been vetted for the parliamentary primaries in the Greater Accra Region, which is slated for May 14, 2023.



