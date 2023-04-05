NDC primaries: Why vetting of John Dumelo, Fred Nuamah has been suspended indefinitely

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reportedly suspended the vetting of all contestants in the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary primaries indefinitely.



According to a news report by TV3, the parliamentary hopefuls for the constituency - John Dumelo, Fred Nuamah and Moses Barfi Acheampong - did not appear before the vetting committee as of the second day of the vetting.



The report indicated that the NDC has said that it will decide how to proceed with the primaries for the constituency after the deadline for vetting elapses on April 5, 2023.



The parliamentary primaries for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency has attracted interest after the decision of Fred Nuamah, an actor and film director, to challenge his close friend, whom he describes as his brother, former NDC parliamentary candidate for the constituency, John Dumelo.



Fred Nuamah insists that he had the blessing of John Dumelo to contest in the Ayawaso West Wuogon primaries because he (John Dumelo) told him that he would be gunning to become the party’s candidate for the expected Guan Constituency in the Oti Region.



But John Dumelo has accused Fred Nuamah of betraying him, saying that he never gave his blessing to contest for the primaries.



Meanwhile, at least 37 candidates have been vetted for the parliamentary primaries in the Greater Accra Region, which is slated for May 14, 2023.



