NDC needs someone else; not Mahama - Prince David Osei

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has narrated how he is being threatened after he made some comments regarding the 'second coming' of John Mahama.



The actor was quoted to have said that bringing back the former President as President of the Republic of Ghana would be a very big insult to Ghanaians.



However, members of the opposition party are not happy with the actor and are reportedly threatening him.



In an interview on Peace FM's Entertainment Review programme, Prince David Osei said "attacking and insulting me doesn't make any sense"



"I have nothing against him (Mahama)...I just said he has served" in various capacities...and "it just makes sense that we see another person. We live in a country where we can freely express our views; I was just sharing my thoughts" he said.



Meanwhile, he has handed over the issue of threats and attacks to his lawyer and the Ghana Police Service.



