Entertainment of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: My News GH

NDC did zero for creative arts industry – Okraku Mantey

Mark Okraku Mantey, President Creative Arts Council

President of the Creative Arts Council Mark Okraku Mantey has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of doing nothing for the Creative Arts Industry while in government.



According to him, there is nothing to show for the eight years the party spent in government; a situation which he describes as sad compared the current administration that has made giant strides.



He said the NPP administration has made the industry a vibrant one citing the Creative Arts Fund as one of the good measures introduced to boost the sector.



Challenging the NDC to point to exactly what they have done for the Creative Arts Industry, he said the only thing the NDC could boast of is the 2 million cedis given to the Bice Osei Kufour administration.



“I challenge the NDC to point to one achievement in the creative arts industry. They did zero for the industry. Apart from the two million, they gave to Obour.”

