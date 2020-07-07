Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

NAM1 distances himself from support for Hushpuppi

Chief Executive Officer of embattled MenzGold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1 has trashed report that he has expressed his solidarity and support for Hushpuppi.



The Ghanaian millionaire who was also arrested in Dubai last year over his Menzgold business saga has taken to social media to distance himself from reports that he has shown solidarity for the Nigerian millionaire fraudster who was also arrested in Dubai.



A screenshot of a FaceBook post that surfaced online with the name “Nana Appiah Mensah” had a message saying that “I can relate to your journey, been there. Soon you’ll be vindicated and your journey will take course”.



Reacting to the screenshot, the Menzgold CEO, has come to clear the air and according to him, the post is fake. “This is malicious and draconian. An infraction to the ethics of journalism. Respectfully, Kindly HALT and DESIST,” he wrote. See the post below.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.