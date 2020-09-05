NAM 1 fires people comparing the ‘fake’ UN awards saga to Menzgold

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 September 2020
Source: GH Base
Nana Appiah Mensah has berated individuals who are drawing conclusions and making a comparison of the fake UN award saga to Menzgold.
After news broke yesterday of a certain Dr Fordjour who went galavanting and issuing unverifiable awards to celebrities and public officials, many have compared his modus operandi to that of Menzgold and how, perhaps, NAM 1 was cunningly described as ‘running a Ponzi scheme.
Reacting to such comments, NAM 1 has described the actions of those comparing him to Dr Fordjour as people suffering from “baloney intoxication deficiency.”
“How is some fella’s awards whatever my business??? This reflex show of baloney intoxication deficiency is clearly a worse form of Covid-19. Hope y’all find a cure soon”
How is some fella’s awards whatever my business??? This reflex show of baloney intoxication deficiency is clearly a worse form of Covid-19. Hope y’all find a cure soon????????????#GetAlife #Godking?? #Torus????— Nana Appiah Mensah (@nana_appiah_m) September 4, 2020
Look, I'm still struggling to understand how this guy was able to bring out the foolishness in these individual. I can't imagine his confidence level.— Peter Doe Jnr ???????? (@PeterDoeJnr1) September 4, 2020
We must organize AU Award for these two legend, Dr UN & Nam 1 pic.twitter.com/Q0AijXDHTX
I can imagine NAM1 scrolling through the Dr Un tweets being so jealous like ???? pic.twitter.com/g8qKJGEG2n— Nungua Kylie Jenner???????????????????? (@TiwawaD) September 4, 2020
Choose your G.O.A.T. Who is the greatest of all time ????????— The Governor ???? (@kumericaPrez) September 4, 2020
Dr UN vrs NAM1 pic.twitter.com/uX7LieOcrx
NAM1 used shatta wale and stonebwoy to scam Ghanaians but this guy Dr UN only used water bottle..What a legend pic.twitter.com/rgPFdRhd1z— KASOA EL CHAIRMOO ?????? (@amg_meezy) September 4, 2020
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.