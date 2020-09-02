Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

NAFTI is already a multimedia university, get your facts right – Socrate Safo tells Mahama

Ghanaian Filmmaker and Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture (NCC) in Ghana, Socrate Safo, has schooled ex-president John Dramani Mahama on the current state of the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI).



The NDC flagbearer in a recent interview with TV XYZ in Accra stated that he will turn NAFTI into a modern multimedia university if he is given the power to rule the country again.



Reacting to his statement on Peace FM’s ‘Entertainment Review’ program with Kwasi Aboagye which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, Socrate Safo told ex-president Mahama to get his facts right.



He revealed that NAFTI is already a multimedia university.



A stunned Socrate Safo said ex-president Mahama and the NDC did not even paint the building of NAFTI when they were in power for eight (8) years.



He disclosed that the institute did not have an editing studio until the New Patriotic Party came into power.



Socrate Safo indicated that NAFTI was resourced with the state of the art and 5th generation editing facilities through the NPP administration under the abled leadership of President Akufo-Addo and the Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.



He added that any NAFTI student would bear witness to what he said.



