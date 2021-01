Entertainment of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: GH Base

Mzvee shows off her swimming skills in a new video

Songstress Mzvee

Mzvee’s credentials and pedigree as an artiste is unquestionable.



She used to be a serial hitmaker before she parted ways with Richie’s Lynx Entertainment Records.



The award-winning dancehall artiste shared on her Instagram platform a video depicting how well she can swim.



Watch the video below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.