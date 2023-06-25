Mzbel welcomes daughter

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian music sensation, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has joyfully welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world.



The news comes after Mzbel announced her pregnancy on June 11 through social media, sparking anticipation among her fans.



After weeks of teasing her followers with glimpses of a wedding ring and adorable baby bump pictures, Mzbel shared the full pictures of her precious daughter on June 25.



In her heartfelt post, she wrote, "For to us a child is born, to us @baby_ohemaa1 is given, and the government will be on her shoulders... Forever grateful ????????????"



The announcement of Mzbel's baby girl has ignited a wave of excitement among her followers and well-wishers, prompting an outpouring of reactions and congratulatory messages from all corners.



Mzbel's fans are overjoyed by the news, and many have expressed their congratulations and best wishes for the singer and her new-born daughter.







YNA/DA