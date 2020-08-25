Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Mzbel meets CID again for spreading ‘fake news’

Controversial songstress Mzbel is expected back at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service today, Tuesday, 25 August 2020, to answer to claims of defamation levelled against her.



Mzbel was arrested and admitted to bail on Monday, 24 August 2020 after TV personality Stacey Amoateng had reported her over some false claims she made about her.



The Public Relations Officer of the CID, DSP Juliana Obeng, confirmed the incident.



Mzbel is reported to have said that Amoateng had tested positive for HIV per information she got from popular prophet Nigel Gaisie.



“Mzbel came to the CID headquarters on her own but she was officially arrested and cautioned,” Ms Obeng told Accra-based Adom TV.



She added that the musician had been cautioned on Section 208 of the Criminal Code, which states: “Any person who publishes or reproduces any statement, rumour or report which is likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace knowing or having reason to believe that the statement, rumour or report is false is guilty of a misdemeanour.”



Mzbel is reported to have made the defamatory remarks on Accra-based Onua FM.

