Mzbel headlines maiden edition of Senco T-Havana Lovers Night

Entertainment of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: Nana Araba Bedu-Addo, Contributor

Ghana’s sensational music goddess, Nana Ekua Amoah known on the music stage as Mzbel is billed to headline the maiden edition of Senco & T-Havana Lovers Night Concert at T-Havana, Tema Community 9.



Produced by the AM Network, The Lovers Night with Mzbel is a Valentine's Day concert sponsored by The Senco Group and hosted by T-Havana Parks.



The concert targets over 1000 music lovers and corporate personnel to have a night out to have fun, relaxation and business network.



The live band event will have some other musicians performing with Mzbel climaxing the night.



In an interview with Awake News, the Events Manager of AM Network, Nana Araba Bedu-Addo said the Senco Lovers Night is going to be an annual on the event calendar.



According to her, the programme comes with live music, comedy, relationship and business networking.



The event is scheduled for 7 pm.