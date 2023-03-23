Mzbel debunks allegations by Afia Schwarzenegger, denies accusing Josh Laryea of rape

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian veteran musician, Nana Akua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has recently found herself amid controversy after Afia Schwarzenegger indicated that she helped her lie against Josh Laryea, accusing him of rape.



In a recent statement she shared on her Instagram, Mzbel denied accusing gospel musician Joshua Laryea, who was also a former member of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), of the act.



She clarified that she had only complained about certain activities in the church that made her uncomfortable and that she was treated poorly when she brought these concerns to light.



According to Mzbel, she was treated like an outcast after voicing her complaints and ultimately decided to leave the church.



She maintains that Laryea's suspension from the church years later was unrelated to her and that this can be confirmed by ICGC Christ Temple leaders.



“I never accused Josh Larye of rape; neither did I tell anyone that because that didn't happen. I discovered some activities in the church that made me uncomfortable, and when I complained, I was treated like an outcast, so I left...



"Josh was suspended years after I left for reasons unrelated to me." You can confirm that with ICGC Christ Temple leaders. "Ignore that alcoholic ugly midget,” she said.



In an earlier post, Afia Schwarzenegger claimed that Mzbel wasn’t raped by Rev. Josh Laryea, as purported in 2017.



Afia Schwarzenegger and her best friend at the time, Mzbel stormed social media in excitement over the suspension of Rev. Josh Laryea following claims of immorality, among others.



This was after reports went viral that the ‘emre sesa’ hitmaker had raped Mzbel, who was then a member of the same church.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







Watch the latest episode of E-Forum











ADA/DA