Mzbel claps back at businessman over claims that his former ambassadors have neglected him

Ghanaian musician Mzbel has cleared the air following a viral video made by the CEO of Joy Daddy Industries, Mr Manfred who lamented the neglect from celebrities he once invested monies into their brands.



According to the CEO of the alcoholic drink company, some popular musicians who were his ambassadors owe him money after failing to complete their contract.



Despite his support, these celebrities including Daddy Lumba, he said, have failed to reciprocate the love he showed them back in the day.



"When you introduce your brand and tell them to post on their social media pages, they will tell you to sign a contract with them. Those times we had over twenty artists on one platform, yes. Many of them owe us."



He added: "Some of the celebrities we have helped in Ghana are here. I am not saying this without any backing. We helped a lot of celebrities when they were in crisis, but none of them have spoken about it and we live for it. Yes, I am saying this with all seriousness. When some celebrities had their market go down. Joy Industries as a company, as a corporate entity, had them on so many shows."



Mzbel who was once associated with the Joy Daddy brand has cleared the air following rumours that Mr Manfred's jab was directed at her also.



The '16 Years' singer in a tweet dated December 6, explained how Mr Manfred has ignored all attempts to get to him. According to Mzbel, the CEO never returns his calls.



The tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on Thursday read: "Dear Joy Daddy, you never reached out to me again since 2015 after you stopped me from promoting your brand because of FDA blah blah blah... I reached out to u several times recently when my dad passed but I was ignored and you didn't show up... no hard feelings though."



In a separate post she pledged her support to the businessman. "I'm still your Ga Adangbe sister u can count on me anytime."



