Mzbel apologizes to genuine friends for ‘paying for love’ comment

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian singer Mzbel has apologized to friends and loved ones for asserting that no one has ever offered her love for free.



Earlier in an interview with Barima Kaakire Agyemang, she lamented bitterly about not receiving genuine love from any of her friends or even family members.



Mzbel said she pays back every act of love shown her with physical cash.



“I pay for what everybody has ever done for me. I pay for every love I have ever received in this life. I pay for it! Physical cash. Nobody has ever been my friend, mother, sister without taking anything from me in return. This is because I get nervous and insecure that if I don’t give them something after visiting me, they’ll think I am wicked. I don’t know why I always do that. I always do that and its really hurts, it hurst (Sobs)… Nobody has ever paid me for free. Not even my influential male friends. Nothing is free for me; I pay for love. When it comes to my life, I pay for it.



“I don’t want anybody to love me anymore because I keep asking myself what I’m supposed to give in return. I am tired. I don’t want anyone to love me because it causes me so much. I can’t afford it anymore. I can’t because why I try to let people love me, they get close and they f**k me up. Look how I nrece2ntly embarrassed myself in public, “she disclosed.



But the singer who appears to have regreted her utterances, perhaps after realizing that it was unfair to the few genuine people in her life, took to Instagram and wrote;



“To the few genuine people in my life, I am sorry. I got emotional and totally forgot about you. Forgive me and don’t be disappointed cos I’m already disappointed and angry about myself.”



Read the post below:





EB/BOG