MzVee set to release a song featuring Medikal

Musician, MzVee and rapper, Medikal

After taking a break from music for a while, MzVee is back with a bang!



The award-winning musician is working on an album called “inVeencible” and this Friday we get to have a taste of what it would be.



That’s because she is releasing her first single off the album.



“Hallelujah” featuring Medikal will be released on October 30, 2020 and it is to solidify her comeback statement.



The song was produced by Kizzy. MzVee has not announced a release date for her album.



But, ‘Inveencible’ will be her 4th studio album from the previous three, namely DaaVee, Verified and Re-Vee-Lation.







