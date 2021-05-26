MzVee reveals inspiration behind her natural hair

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Ghanaian musician, MzVee, is not just noted for making good music, one of the trademarks of the artiste is her natural hair which has also earned her popularity.



The "Natural Girl" hitmaker, who has been praised for always staying true to herself, has explained why she decided to keep her hair unpermed.



Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix monitored by GhanaWeb, MzVee she intimated that she will always choose her natural hair over weaves as that suits her best.



She said: "My hair is natural. I don’t know, I just like my natural hair. It’s easy and I think it fits me. People do what suits them. I think my natural hair suits me."



The artiste who continues to serve natural hair inspiration has proven that natural hair can be styled for any occasion and event. She has been spotted on several international and local platforms rocking her natural hair.



The singer who revealed that she “love wigs, but I prefer rocking my natural hair" added she is very lazy to go to the salon and for that matter prefer to keep it natural.



"I am the laziest person when it comes to going to the salon so I like to keep it natural,” she revealed.



According to some women, natural hair can be hard to manage. Wash day remains a big challenge for persons with unpermed hair.





