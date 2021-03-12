Entertainment of Friday, 12 March 2021

MzVee explains Kidi, Kuami Eugene snub in InVeecible album

Multiple award-winning songstress, MzVee known in real life as Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda has told Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com the reason why she didn’t feature KiDi and Kuami Eugene on her InVeecible album.



MzVee who parted ways with Lynx Entertainment in the year 2019 revealed on the Kastle Drive show that her InVeecible album is only 13 songs so there’s no way she could feature everybody especially KiDi or Kuami Eugene on her album.



“It’s just one album with 13 songs so I can’t feature everybody,” she told the host on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



“Every album, I have four albums, every album has a few features and there are so many amazing musicians so maybe on the next one,” she remarked.



She added, “But as for doing the music we are doing it for the rest of our lives so definitely a collaboration can happen.”



MzVee managed to release the InVeecible album after returning from a year-long break. The album featured Sarkodie, Mugeez, Efya, Medikal, Kelvyn Boy, Kojo Funds as well as Falz and Eddy Kenzoo.