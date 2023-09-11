MzGee emerges Ghana Outstanding Woman TV Personality winner at GOWA

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Host of UTV’s United Showbiz, Gloria Akpene Nyarku (MzGee) has won the Ghana Outstanding Woman TV Personality award at the 2023 edition of GOWA (Ghana Outstanding Women Awards).



“God’s been good! I didn’t see this coming…,” the caption of her celebratory post read. “Indeed, God’s been faithful. We won’t stop until it over! My season of congratulations is here.”



An elated MzGee expressed conviction that her victory would serve as a motivation to the public as she was hopeful the news would inspire others “to keep going even in the midst of the chaos” believing that “soon, it’ll pay off.”



In a subtle call on the public to trust in God with all their hearts, the famous TV show host said, “God’s not man”, emphasizing the need for one to be persistent as she echoed, “Just keep moving”.



MzGee expressed gratitude to those who played pivotal roles in her career, particularly Nathaniel Attoh, a renowned broadcaster who recognized her talent and introduced her to Mark Okraku-Mantey when he was the Programmes Manager of Hitz FM.



MzGee’s career began at the Kokomlemle-based media house, and she now stands as a prominent figure in the Ghanaian media landscape, having worked with Media General, 3Media Networks, and Despite Media."



