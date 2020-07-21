MzGee compliments Wendy Shay for growing tough skin

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Entertainment Journalist, MzGee has showered compliments on singer Wendy Shay for developing a tough skin in showbiz.



In 2018, MzGee had a sour encounter with Wendy Shay after the singer's performance at the FB Suma@10 Ghana Connect concert which took place inside the Fantasy Dome.



MzGee had a backstage interview with Wendy Shay where she asked ''who is Wendy Shay?'' but the singer who misunderstood the intent behind the question peevishly replied saying “who am I as Wendy Shay? Okay can we cut the question. Ewww this is a dumb question isn’t it? Who is Wendy Shay? I don’t want to do the interview anymore''.



Wendy Shay also recently walked out of the studios of Accra FM after a Presenter pried into her alleged amorous relationship with her manager, Bullet.



The singer who didn't feel comfortable apologized to the listeners of the radio station and drove off from the premises.



According to MzGee, she believes, retrospectively, the singer didn't have a better understanding of showbiz but she thinks Wendy Shay is now mature looking at the way she has been carrying herself in the entertainment circles.



''Wendy has grown so quickly and beautifully that in this time, she even goes out looking for a way to get people to attack her. She speaks her mind freely now. I think she's grown a tough skin and it's beautiful to know that she can't be bothered...I think that she's understood the space and she's living her life now'', she emphasized in an exclusive interview on Nkonkonsa YouTube channel.



Watch the full interview below:





Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.