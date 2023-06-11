MzBel sends social media into frenzy with pregnancy announcement

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 June 2023

Ghanaian music sensation Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known by her stage name Mzbel, has caused a frenzy on social media with her announcement of pregnancy.



After weeks of teasing her social media followers with glimpses of a wedding ring on her finger, MzBel shared full pictures of herself sporting a baby bump on Sunday, June 11, 2023.



"An adventure is about to begin," she captioned the pictures, which featured her in five different poses.



The post by the mother of one has ignited a wave of excitement among her followers and well-wishers, resulting in an outpouring of reactions and congratulatory messages from all directions.



"Congratulations! Now we can shout it out," commented Grace On Point on the photo.



"Wow, this is beautiful, my dear MzBel. I'm just so happy for you," another follower, Rose K. Hairstyles, also commented on MzBel's post.









