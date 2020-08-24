Entertainment of Monday, 24 August 2020

MzBel reportedly arrested

Ghanaian musician, MzBel

Reports surfacing online has it that Mzbel has been arrested by Ghana Police.



Details are that the Ghanaian singer has been arrested by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command at the back of complaint lodged by Stacey Amoateng, a Ghanaian TV personality.



A report by adomonline.com stated that "Stacy Amoateng, reported the controversial musician to the police Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service for defamation of character," the website wrote.



The publication also added that DSP Juliana Obeng, confirmed the arrest to Adom News.



This comes after MzBel weeks ago alleged that Prophet Nigel Gaisie had disclosed to her that Stacy tested positive for a sexually transmitted virus.



Both the singer and the TV personality are yet to comment on her arrest.

