Mz Dru leaves EIB Network

After two years of being with EIB Network’s GhOne TV and LiveXtra, radio and TV presenter and event host Drusilla Lartey popularly known by the stage name Mz Dru has landed a new media deal with MX24 TV.



According to the media personality, her reasons for leaving EIB Network was purely for growth. She said, “Change is learning. Learning is growing. Growing is living. So live. Change is good because you have the opportunity to embrace new experiences. New perspectives are waiting for you at the doorstep. Opportunities are plentiful. When you look back on your life, all of them really amazing things are because of the new experience you had. I had the best life at EIB Network, I learnt a lot and I really appreciate everyone who made me enjoy the moment on TV and radio.”



She expresses how she loved her Rhythmz Live family on GhOne TV and her LiveXtra radio LBC listeners as she was also the breakfast club host. Mz Dru hopes to get back to the radio very soon but for now is focusing on delivering excellent content on TV and on her YouTube channel.



Mz Dru who doubles as a voice-over artist's aim is to bring a breath of fresh air to the lifestyle and entertainment in Ghana with her outgoing personality, free spirit, and boldness Mz Dru is nothing but herself



About Mz Dru



She started her career in the UK just after university on Bang Radio which is now known as the Beat London as a co-host of the drive time show. She also hosted numerous live events such as Miss Ghana UK and Burna Boy's UK concert in the O2 as well as red carpet for the Ghana Music Award UK, Black Women In Excellence Awards and many more.



Mz Dru recently relocated to Ghana with the hope of seeing what media in Ghana was like as well as an escape from the monotonous London lifestyle.



Her hosting skills earned her a spot as the red carpet host for the prestigious Rhythms on the Runway at the Osu castle and Ghana Event Awards.

