Mysstel releases debut single 'Paradise' produced by Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: MET TV

Budding Ghanaian musician, Agyeiwaa Stella Ofosu, known in the showbiz circles as Mysstel, has made her official entry into the Ghana music industry with her maiden single dubbed, "Paradise".



The song, "Paradise" was written and produced by multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician and producer, Kuami Eugene of Rock Star Made It fame.



"Paradise" released under Oracle Entertainment is a tale of two lovers who are geared for the rollercoaster journey into the future regardless of the challenges.



According to Mysstel, the song is to encourage women to also show more affection to the men in their lives.



"You need to let them know you love them, they deserve to be taken to special places, let them see the best part of you, take them to your paradise," she said.



According to Mysstell, love is not one-sided and it's about time ladies make their male partners feel special, adding that "this means going all out for him like he will do for you regardless."



Mysstel is optimistic she has something unique that will help her break into the Ghana music industry and later take the world by storm.



Against this backdrop, she expressed appreciation to Oracle Entertainment for providing the platform for her to prove her mettle.



The song is available on all music streaming platforms across the world.